Cosmo Coin (COSM) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Cosmo Coin (CURRENCY:COSM) traded down 29.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. Cosmo Coin has a total market capitalization of $317,355.35 and $1,657.00 worth of Cosmo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmo Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Cosmo Coin has traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmo Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00058598 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.65 or 0.00128242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00013059 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00046356 BTC.

Cosmo Coin Coin Profile

Cosmo Coin (CRYPTO:COSM) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Cosmo Coin’s total supply is 923,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,780,889 coins. Cosmo Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@Cosmochain . The official website for Cosmo Coin is cosmochain.io . Cosmo Coin’s official Twitter account is @cosmochain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CosmoChain is a platform that aims to improve the data collection and management of the Cosmetic field through the application of blockchain technology. Cosmo’s platform allows users to filter their search to different needs such as skin type & demographic areas and enables the option of content share to other users. Also on the platform, advertisers are allowed to provide personalized ads based on customer activity to target the specific needs of the user. CosmoChain issued CosmoCoin as an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. Cosmo's participants can trade & transfer CosmoCoin with each other and outside the platform. “

Buying and Selling Cosmo Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmo Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmo Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmo Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmo Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmo Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.