Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) will report $1.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Coty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40 billion. Coty posted sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Coty will report full year sales of $5.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.31 billion to $5.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COTY shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 716,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after buying an additional 12,292 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 50,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 16,626 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,001,000 after buying an additional 266,863 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 716,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after buying an additional 289,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 571,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after buying an additional 32,476 shares in the last quarter. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 2.51. Coty has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.84.

About Coty

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care, and mass fragrances.

