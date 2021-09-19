Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.23 Per Share

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $5.23 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.46. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.64 EPS.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

CBRL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $164.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $138.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.58. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $106.92 and a one year high of $178.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,261,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $335,759,000 after acquiring an additional 25,217 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,392,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,705,000 after buying an additional 112,998 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 876,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,150,000 after buying an additional 315,645 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 739,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,730,000 after buying an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 525,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,779,000 after acquiring an additional 134,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.