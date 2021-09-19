Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) Short Interest Down 32.1% in August

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 706,100 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the August 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CRTD stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.20. 604,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,269. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.74. Creatd has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81.

Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter. Creatd had a negative net margin of 1,396.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,027.72%. The firm had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter.

In other Creatd news, major shareholder Eric Goldberg sold 983,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $5,644,067.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 7,907 shares of company stock valued at $23,724 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Creatd in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Creatd in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Creatd in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Creatd in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Creatd in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. 7.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Creatd, Inc empowers creators, brands, and entrepreneurs through its technology and partnership. The company’s proprietary technology platforms and complementary digital businesses include Vocal for Brands, Seller’s Choice, and the intellectual property inherent in Vocal’s owned and operated digital communities and future acquisitions.

