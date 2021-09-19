CREDIT (CREDIT) Market Cap Achieves $201,981.19

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded up 39.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. Over the last seven days, CREDIT has traded up 77.4% against the U.S. dollar. CREDIT has a total market cap of $201,981.19 and approximately $96,046.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CREDIT coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CREDIT Coin Profile

CREDIT (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

CREDIT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

