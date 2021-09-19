Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $148.29 Million

Brokerages expect Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) to announce $148.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cree’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $150.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $143.80 million. Cree reported sales of $216.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cree will report full year sales of $671.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $641.80 million to $707.76 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $985.31 million, with estimates ranging from $918.10 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cree.
Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.81 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 83.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. Cree’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cree by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,861,298 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,063,647,000 after purchasing an additional 39,097 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Cree by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,151,880 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $994,174,000 after acquiring an additional 488,566 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Cree by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,558,203 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $250,525,000 after acquiring an additional 686,269 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Cree by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,919,118 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $187,939,000 after acquiring an additional 97,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cree by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,476,640 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $144,607,000 after purchasing an additional 38,477 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of Cree stock opened at $85.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Cree has a 52-week low of $56.39 and a 52-week high of $129.90. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.44.
About Cree
Cree, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.
