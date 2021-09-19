Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $148.29 Million

Brokerages expect Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) to announce $148.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cree’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $150.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $143.80 million. Cree reported sales of $216.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cree will report full year sales of $671.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $641.80 million to $707.76 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $985.31 million, with estimates ranging from $918.10 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cree.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.81 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 83.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. Cree’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

CREE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Cree from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cree presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cree by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,861,298 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,063,647,000 after purchasing an additional 39,097 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Cree by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,151,880 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $994,174,000 after acquiring an additional 488,566 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Cree by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,558,203 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $250,525,000 after acquiring an additional 686,269 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Cree by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,919,118 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $187,939,000 after acquiring an additional 97,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cree by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,476,640 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $144,607,000 after purchasing an additional 38,477 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Cree stock opened at $85.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Cree has a 52-week low of $56.39 and a 52-week high of $129.90. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.44.

Cree, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

