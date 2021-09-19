Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,172,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 44,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Crescent Point Energy worth $5,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter worth $51,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter worth $131,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter worth $144,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 250.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 28,380 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 11.3% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 51,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

CPG opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.97. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $4.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.97.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $769.55 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 89.04% and a return on equity of 10.74%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPG. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.80.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.