Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,345 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 63.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 94.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

WST opened at $448.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $424.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 65.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.85 and a 52 week high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.55 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. Equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.