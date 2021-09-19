Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 194.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

USMV stock opened at $75.89 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.26.

