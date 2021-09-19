Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of O. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 378,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,045,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 22.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 16.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 68,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,377,000 after buying an additional 9,939 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

Shares of O stock opened at $67.68 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $72.75. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 68.36, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.96.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.48%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.