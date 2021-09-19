Cresset Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $53.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.24 and a 200 day moving average of $54.18. The firm has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $57.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.61%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AFL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,202 shares of company stock worth $2,763,647 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

