Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,805 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 51.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in The Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Clorox by 25.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in The Clorox by 6.5% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 60,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Clorox by 8.4% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.44.

Shares of The Clorox stock opened at $166.09 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $159.32 and a 12-month high of $231.11. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.78.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

