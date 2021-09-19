Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 4,426 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,426 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 984.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,948,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,108 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at about $166,729,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.9% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 5,287,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,701 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,056,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,148,032,000 after buying an additional 1,002,874 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 925.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 874,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,563,000 after buying an additional 789,600 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.32.

In other news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MMC opened at $155.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.11 and a 12-month high of $162.26.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

