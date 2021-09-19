Cresset Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,829 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,995 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $175.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.44 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $184.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.14.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.99%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total value of $372,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $2,350,110.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,534 shares of company stock worth $8,912,599 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.