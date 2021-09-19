Critical Comparison: ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) vs. Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX)

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) and Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

ClearPoint Neuro has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Surmodics has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ClearPoint Neuro and Surmodics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ClearPoint Neuro $12.83 million 34.20 -$6.78 million ($0.43) -45.63 Surmodics $94.86 million 8.53 $1.12 million $0.13 448.85

Surmodics has higher revenue and earnings than ClearPoint Neuro. ClearPoint Neuro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Surmodics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.2% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Surmodics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Surmodics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ClearPoint Neuro and Surmodics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ClearPoint Neuro 0 0 2 0 3.00 Surmodics 0 0 2 0 3.00

ClearPoint Neuro presently has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 78.39%. Surmodics has a consensus price target of $73.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.11%. Given ClearPoint Neuro’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ClearPoint Neuro is more favorable than Surmodics.

Profitability

This table compares ClearPoint Neuro and Surmodics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearPoint Neuro -63.68% -39.58% -18.89% Surmodics 1.52% 3.03% 2.41%

Summary

Surmodics beats ClearPoint Neuro on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform comprises of ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system. The company was founded by Paul A. Bottomley on March 12, 1998 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Surmodics Company Profile

SurModics, Inc. engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements. The firm operates through the following segments: Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices, surface modification coating technologies, as well as drug-delivery coating technologies. The In Vitro Diagnostics segment consists of component products and technologies for diagnostic test kits and biomedical research applications. The company was founded in June 1979 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

