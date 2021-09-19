Critical Survey: Youdao (NYSE:DAO) and Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) and Youdao (NYSE:DAO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.1% of Arco Platform shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of Youdao shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Arco Platform and Youdao’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arco Platform $194.47 million 3.63 $3.26 million $0.06 389.50 Youdao $485.44 million 3.28 -$268.63 million ($2.38) -5.40

Arco Platform has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Youdao. Youdao is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arco Platform, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Arco Platform and Youdao, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arco Platform 0 0 2 0 3.00 Youdao 0 5 1 0 2.17

Arco Platform presently has a consensus target price of $39.75, suggesting a potential upside of 70.09%. Youdao has a consensus target price of $18.68, suggesting a potential upside of 45.36%. Given Arco Platform’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Arco Platform is more favorable than Youdao.

Profitability

This table compares Arco Platform and Youdao’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arco Platform -1.11% -0.55% -0.27% Youdao -46.55% N/A -85.45%

Volatility and Risk

Arco Platform has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Youdao has a beta of -0.63, meaning that its stock price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Arco Platform beats Youdao on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively. The Supplemental Solutions segment comprises of proprietary applications, robotics and combination of concrete materials & animations. The company was founded by Ari de Sá Cavalcante Neto in 2004 and is headquartered in Consolacao, Brazil.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc., an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary. It also offers smart devices, such as Youdao Smart Pen, Youdao Dictionary Pen, Youdao Pocket Translator, Youdao Cloud Pen, and Youdao Super Dictionary. In addition, the company provides online courses comprising Youdao Premium Courses, NetEase Cloud Classroom, and China University MOOC; interactive learning apps, such as Youdao Fun Reading, Youdao Math, and Youdao Vocabulary Builder catering to various age groups' learning needs; and enterprise services, which include technologies and solutions licensed to enterprise customers through Youdao Smart Cloud. It offers learning services and products primarily include online courses, fee-based premium services, and others, as well as online marketing services; technical support to the VIEs; and consulting services. Youdao, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China. Youdao, Inc. is a subsidiary of NetEase, Inc.

