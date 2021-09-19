Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Crocs in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.32. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Crocs from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.78.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $155.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.19 and its 200 day moving average is $109.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. Crocs has a 12-month low of $40.12 and a 12-month high of $161.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The business had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Crocs news, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $1,202,809.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,378,667.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total value of $604,544.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,613 shares of company stock worth $5,080,373 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Crocs in the first quarter worth $25,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Crocs by 16.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Crocs by 9.0% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

