Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,400 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the August 15th total of 218,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 209.1 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CROMF. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Desjardins downgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.56 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

CROMF opened at $14.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.62. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $14.56.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

