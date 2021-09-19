Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 205.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,270,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,010,000 after acquiring an additional 854,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 128.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after acquiring an additional 705,640 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 140.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,053,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,046,000 after acquiring an additional 614,794 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 300.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 685,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 514,033 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 23.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,279,000 after acquiring an additional 230,077 shares during the period. 13.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRON stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.75. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $15.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.99.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.48 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 258.59%. The company’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cronos Group will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

