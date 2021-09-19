Crowns Price Hits $6.06 on Major Exchanges (CWS)

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. During the last week, Crowns has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. Crowns has a total market capitalization of $13.00 million and $1.14 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowns coin can now be purchased for $6.06 or 0.00012821 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crowns alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00058598 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.65 or 0.00128242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00013059 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00046356 BTC.

About Crowns

CWS is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,143,978 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Crowns Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowns should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crowns using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crowns Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowns and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.