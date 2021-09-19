CryptEx 24 Hour Volume Reaches $14,631.00 (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. One CryptEx coin can currently be bought for $14.37 or 0.00030003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CryptEx has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptEx has a market cap of $1.22 million and $14,631.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,856.57 or 0.99949602 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00080762 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00008690 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00065224 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008614 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001216 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002123 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006038 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000137 BTC.

CryptEx Profile

CryptEx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

