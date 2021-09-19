Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $83.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) will post sales of $83.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Culp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $83.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $83.09 million. Culp posted sales of $76.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Culp will report full year sales of $330.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $329.70 million to $331.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $348.60 million, with estimates ranging from $345.90 million to $351.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Culp.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Culp had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $83.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.39 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

In other Culp news, Director Sharon A. Decker sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $41,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,019.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Culp by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 59,496 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 13,664 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Culp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 549,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Culp by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Culp in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Culp in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CULP opened at $12.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $152.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. Culp has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $17.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average of $15.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is 74.58%.

About Culp

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Culp (CULP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.