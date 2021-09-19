CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,246 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of CVB Financial worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CVB Financial by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 759,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,771,000 after acquiring an additional 258,143 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in CVB Financial by 641.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 257,224 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CVB Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,053,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,984,000 after acquiring an additional 239,899 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,660,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,159,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,702,000 after buying an additional 160,470 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $19.31 on Friday. CVB Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.22.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $116.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.43 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVBF. Hovde Group raised CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

