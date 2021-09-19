CWV Chain Price Tops $0.0024 (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 19th. One CWV Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded up 33.2% against the dollar. CWV Chain has a total market cap of $8.66 million and $8,918.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CWV Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00071206 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00120949 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.20 or 0.00174525 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,348.15 or 0.07022980 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,509.41 or 0.99654208 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $405.93 or 0.00851473 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002618 BTC.

CWV Chain Profile

CWV Chain launched on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CWV Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CWV Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.