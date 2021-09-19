Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) Short Interest Up 44.2% in August

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the August 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DMLRY stock opened at $20.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.07. Daimler has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $24.46.

Get Daimler alerts:

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.