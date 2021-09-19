Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) Short Interest Up 44.2% in August

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the August 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
DMLRY stock opened at $20.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.07. Daimler has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $24.46.
Daimler Company Profile
