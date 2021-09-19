Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Short Interest Up 40.0% in August

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the August 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of DSEEY opened at $6.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.46. Daiwa Securities Group has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $6.50.

Daiwa Securities Group Company Profile

Daiwa Securities Group Inc engages in the management and control of its subsidiaries and affiliates which are involved in securities-related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, Investment, and Others. The Retail segment provides financial products and services to individual investors and unlisted companies.

