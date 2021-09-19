Darwinia Commitment Token (KTON) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.24 Million

Darwinia Commitment Token (CURRENCY:KTON) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 19th. One Darwinia Commitment Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $58.76 or 0.00124372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Darwinia Commitment Token has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. Darwinia Commitment Token has a total market cap of $2.24 million and approximately $449,905.00 worth of Darwinia Commitment Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Darwinia Commitment Token Coin Profile

Darwinia Commitment Token (CRYPTO:KTON) is a coin. Its launch date was October 29th, 2018. Darwinia Commitment Token’s total supply is 75,819 coins and its circulating supply is 38,165 coins. The Reddit community for Darwinia Commitment Token is https://reddit.com/r/DarwiniaFans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Darwinia Commitment Token’s official website is darwinia.network . Darwinia Commitment Token’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “As an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market. To encourage users to make long term commitments and pledge, users can choose to lock RING for 3 – 36 months in the process of Staking, and the system will offer a KTON token as a reward for users participating in Staking. “

