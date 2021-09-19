Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCU) Short Interest Down 31.7% in August

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the August 15th total of 4,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

DKDCU remained flat at $$10.47 during trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.48. Data Knights Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $11.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $9,526,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $4,545,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $4,339,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $3,099,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $2,066,000.

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on a business focus on the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

