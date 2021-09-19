Databroker Trading Down 10.4% Over Last Week (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. Databroker has a total market capitalization of $3.38 million and $10,843.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Databroker coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0426 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Databroker has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00059021 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.28 or 0.00130685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00013073 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00047279 BTC.

About Databroker

Databroker is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,225,213 coins. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

