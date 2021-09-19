Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $3.30 Million Position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned 0.34% of Standard Motor Products worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Standard Motor Products by 5.8% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 12.4% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 122.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.9% in the second quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 55,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 7,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $336,241.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $247,009.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,915 shares of company stock worth $771,263. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Standard Motor Products stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.38. The stock had a trading volume of 594,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,480. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.39. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.09 and a 12 month high of $55.29.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $342.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.70 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is 27.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Standard Motor Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Standard Motor Products Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

