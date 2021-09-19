Dean Investment Associates LLC Invests $3.10 Million in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Advanced Energy Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEIS stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.05. The stock had a trading volume of 669,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,076. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.48 and its 200-day moving average is $101.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.75. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.04 and a 1-year high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.02%.

Several brokerages have commented on AEIS. Citigroup cut their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.11.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

