Dean Investment Associates LLC Purchases 3,762 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for approximately 1.0% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMM traded down $1.17 on Friday, hitting $181.49. 10,719,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,472,172. The company has a market capitalization of $105.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.40. 3M has a one year low of $156.13 and a one year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

In related news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus increased their target price on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.85.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

