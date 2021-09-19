Dean Investment Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Dean Investment Associates LLC cut its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. Genuine Parts accounts for approximately 1.0% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 179.3% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 280.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 147.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.17.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC traded down $2.19 on Friday, hitting $122.00. 1,030,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,354. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.91. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $88.99 and a one year high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

