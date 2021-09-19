DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Price Hits $0.53 on Exchanges

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. During the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001112 BTC on popular exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $6.77 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00071990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.40 or 0.00122642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.77 or 0.00178022 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,363.70 or 0.07063826 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,702.32 or 1.00175796 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $406.47 or 0.00853585 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002624 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol launched on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,786,188 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

