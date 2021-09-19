Delphy (DPY) Trading 49.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $31,899.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Delphy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0225 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Delphy has traded 49.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00058671 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.11 or 0.00128707 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00013057 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00049193 BTC.

About Delphy

Delphy (DPY) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Delphy’s official website is delphy.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Delphy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

