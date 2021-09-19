Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,437 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $7,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 201,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,743,000 after purchasing an additional 19,684 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 108,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 13,702 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $40.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.33. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The business’s revenue was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.43) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

