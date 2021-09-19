Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.13.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DEN. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock.

Get Denbury alerts:

NYSE:DEN opened at $71.55 on Friday. Denbury has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $81.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $301.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.30 million. Denbury had a negative net margin of 106.78% and a negative return on equity of 70.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Denbury will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.