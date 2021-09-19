DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other DermTech news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $109,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott R. Pancoast sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $212,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,130 over the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iszo Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of DermTech by 283.6% during the first quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 1,822,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,372 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in DermTech by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 13,678 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in DermTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,152,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in DermTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $935,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in DermTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DMTK traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,272. DermTech has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $84.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.21 and a 200-day moving average of $40.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 0.81.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. DermTech had a negative net margin of 558.38% and a negative return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DermTech will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

