Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Short Interest Update

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 874,200 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the August 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 470,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DESP. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Despegar.com by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,357,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,505,000 after acquiring an additional 421,715 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Despegar.com by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,044,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,230,000 after acquiring an additional 79,497 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Despegar.com by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 979,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after acquiring an additional 180,465 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in Despegar.com by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Despegar.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $929,000. Institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

DESP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of Despegar.com stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.16. Despegar.com has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $17.66.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $63.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.40 million. Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 76.05% and a negative return on equity of 140.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Despegar.com will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

