Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) & New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Financial Survey

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) and New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Destiny Media Technologies and New Relic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Destiny Media Technologies 10.77% 14.61% 11.32% New Relic -35.19% -54.44% -16.25%

Destiny Media Technologies has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Relic has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.6% of New Relic shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Destiny Media Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of New Relic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Destiny Media Technologies and New Relic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Destiny Media Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A New Relic 1 7 3 0 2.18

New Relic has a consensus price target of $74.43, suggesting a potential downside of 3.39%. Given New Relic’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe New Relic is more favorable than Destiny Media Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Destiny Media Technologies and New Relic’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Destiny Media Technologies $3.83 million 3.85 $170,000.00 N/A N/A New Relic $667.65 million 7.48 -$192.61 million ($2.60) -29.63

Destiny Media Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than New Relic.

About Destiny Media Technologies

Destiny Media Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of digital content distribution solutions. Its products include Play MPE and Clipstream. The company was founded in August 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc., engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries. The company was founded by Lewis Cirne in September 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

