Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the August 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DPSGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, August 6th. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Deutsche Post from C$55.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

OTCMKTS DPSGY opened at $69.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of $43.78 and a 1-year high of $72.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.11.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.46 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 30.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that Deutsche Post will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

