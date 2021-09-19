DHI Media Ltd. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:WIL)

DHI Media Ltd. (TSE:WIL) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of DHI Media in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 15th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for DHI Media’s FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

