DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,370,000 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the August 15th total of 8,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

DHT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of DHT in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright raised shares of DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

DHT stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $990.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.99. DHT has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $6.84.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. DHT had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.14 million. Equities analysts expect that DHT will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in DHT by 10.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 339,049 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 32,191 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of DHT by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $586,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 411.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after acquiring an additional 917,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DHT in the second quarter worth about $1,063,000. 55.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

