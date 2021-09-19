Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Short Interest Update

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 763,900 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the August 15th total of 559,900 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 130,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DGII shares. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Digi International from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGII traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.28. 384,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,235. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $725.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.62. Digi International has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $25.60.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $79.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.16 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 2.44%. Digi International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Digi International will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Digi International by 116,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Digi International during the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,995,000 after acquiring an additional 69,193 shares during the period. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

