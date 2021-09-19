Digitalcoin Price Tops $0.0061 on Major Exchanges (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 19th. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 39.5% lower against the US dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $231,990.19 and $15.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,247.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,320.21 or 0.07027293 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.62 or 0.00373816 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $611.33 or 0.01293888 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.60 or 0.00117686 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $263.64 or 0.00557997 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $234.59 or 0.00496520 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.46 or 0.00329033 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006387 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,767,131 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

