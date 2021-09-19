Digitex Price Hits $0.0029 on Top Exchanges (DGTX)

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Digitex has a total market cap of $2.69 million and $233,859.00 worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Digitex has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digitex alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00058671 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002817 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.11 or 0.00128707 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00013057 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00049193 BTC.

About Digitex

Digitex (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.