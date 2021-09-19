Digix Gold Token (DGX) Price Tops $51.30 on Top Exchanges

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. In the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Digix Gold Token coin can currently be purchased for about $51.30 or 0.00107146 BTC on major exchanges. Digix Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $3.83 million and approximately $4,725.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00058763 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.27 or 0.00130057 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00013131 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00046283 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Coin Profile

Digix Gold Token is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 78,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,640 coins. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

