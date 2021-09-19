dKargo (DKA) Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One dKargo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dKargo has a market capitalization of $162.72 million and approximately $11.36 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, dKargo has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00058755 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.38 or 0.00130732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00013060 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00047265 BTC.

About dKargo

DKA is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,709,366 coins. dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for dKargo is dkargo.io/main_en.html . dKargo’s official message board is medium.com/dkargo

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

Buying and Selling dKargo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dKargo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dKargo using one of the exchanges listed above.

