DMScript (DMST) Reaches Market Cap of $437,669.33

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. Over the last seven days, DMScript has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DMScript coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DMScript has a market cap of $437,669.33 and $3,648.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day.

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

