Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Short Interest Up 47.1% in August

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 157,700 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the August 15th total of 107,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Document Security Systems stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $89.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.94. Document Security Systems has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $7.62.

Get Document Security Systems alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Document Security Systems by 83.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Document Security Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Document Security Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Document Security Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Document Security Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Document Security Systems, Inc engages in the development and distribution of paper and plastic products designed to protect valuable information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Printing, Plastics, Digital, Technology Management, Direct Marketing, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Document Security Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Document Security Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.